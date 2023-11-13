Tories Call for Ministerial Code Referral Over Allegations of Misleading Parliament

The Scottish Tories are demanding that First Minister Humza Yousaf and his deputy, Shona Robison, refer themselves to the independent adviser for the ministerial code amidst claims that they misled Parliament. This comes after the Scottish Government’s publication of a timeline regarding its handling of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry and the disclosure of WhatsApp messages. Opposition leaders have accused both ministers of intentionally providing false information to the parliament.

Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Tories, plans to lead a debate urging Yousaf and Robison to refer themselves to the independent adviser. If it is found that they deliberately misled Parliament, they may be expected to resign, according to the ministerial code. The debate is scheduled for Wednesday.

In response to the accusations, the SNP has stated that Yousaf and Robison have not misled Parliament. They emphasize that the Scottish Government has been cooperative in providing the requested information to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, with over 19,000 documents already handed over. The independent adviser, James Hamilton, will assess whether the ministerial code has been breached.

While the motion put forth the Scottish Tories is unlikely to pass without the support of the Scottish Greens, who are in a power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Government, the call for transparency and integrity in Parliament remains a crucial point of contention.

FAQ

Q: What are the accusations against Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison?

A: The Scottish Tories claim that Yousaf and Robison intentionally misled Parliament regarding the disclosure of WhatsApp messages in relation to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

Q: What would happen if they are found to have intentionally misled Parliament?

A: According to the ministerial code, if ministers are found to have deliberately misled Parliament, their resignation would be expected.

Q: What is the role of the independent adviser for the ministerial code?

A: The independent adviser is responsible for assessing whether the ministerial code has been violated, and in this case, determining if Yousaf and Robison breached their duties.

Q: How has the Scottish Government responded?

A: The Scottish Government denies that Yousaf and Robison have misled Parliament, asserting that they have been cooperative and provided thousands of documents to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

Q: How is the motion for ministerial code referral expected to fare?

A: It is unlikely to pass without the support of the Scottish Greens, who are partners in the power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Government.