New Revelations Surface in Scottish Government’s Handling of WhatsApp Messages

Scotland’s first minister, Humza Yousaf, and his deputy, Shona Robison, are under fire for misleading the Scottish parliament regarding the release of private WhatsApp messages. The Covid inquiry forced them to retract their initial claims, leading to accusations of lying to parliament. The controversy erupted when the UK inquiry raised concerns about the failure to release the WhatsApp messages, prompting the Scottish government to clarify their position.

Contradicting her previous account, Robison released a detailed statement admitting that the UK inquiry had approached the Scottish government to demand clarification after her appearance in Holyrood last week. Robison’s statement revealed that the inquiry had made a draft request for the messages on November 4, 2022, followed a final request on February 2, 2023. The Scottish government had received additional requests for clarification from the inquiry in March.

Opposition leaders argue that the Scottish government had prior knowledge of the UK public inquiry since May 2020 and the subsequent Scottish inquiry. They claim that first minister Nicola Sturgeon had promised that the WhatsApp messages would be retained. However, the government insisted that a formal instruction under section 21 of the Inquiries Act 2005 was necessary for the release of the messages due to the sensitive and personal information they contained.

The Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross, called for Robison and Yousaf to set the record straight and explain why they misled parliament. Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, Jackie Baillie, highlighted the government’s attempts to cover up the truth and obstruct the inquiry, raising suspicions about what they have to hide.

The release of the WhatsApp messages is crucial to the Covid inquiry, as they may contain valuable information related to the handling of the pandemic. As the controversy continues, it remains to be seen how the Scottish government will address the accusations of misleading parliament.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the significance of the WhatsApp messages in the Covid inquiry?

The WhatsApp messages could provide valuable insights into the Scottish government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. They may contain information about decision-making processes, communication between officials, and potential lapses in the response to the pandemic.

2. Why did the Scottish government initially refuse to release the messages?

The Scottish government cited the need for a formal instruction under section 21 of the Inquiries Act 2005 to release the WhatsApp messages. This was due to the sensitive and personal information contained within the messages.

3. What are the opposition leaders accusing the Scottish government of?

Opposition leaders accuse the Scottish government of misleading parliament providing contradictory information about the requests for the release of the WhatsApp messages. They argue that the government knew about the public inquiry and had assured the public that the messages would be retained.

4. How will the Scottish government address the accusations?

It is unclear how the Scottish government will respond to the accusations of misleading parliament. They may be required to provide an explanation and set the record straight regarding the timeline and nature of the requests for the WhatsApp messages. Further scrutiny and investigation may follow as the controversy unfolds.