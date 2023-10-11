Zendaya’s Fashion Statement in Paris and Casual Stroll with Tom Holland

Zendaya, known for her impeccable fashion sense, turned heads in a striped corset suit Vivienne Westwood during her recent trip to Paris. The outfit, designed Andreas Kronthaler, showcased Zendaya’s off-the-shoulder style and received praise from fans. Law Roach, her stylist, shared a video of the ensemble on Instagram, highlighting the intricate design and attention to detail.

The actress paired the suit with a leather belt, accentuating her figure, and opted for minimal jewelry to emphasize the suit’s cut. With her shoulder-length wavy hair and minimal makeup, Zendaya exuded effortless style and received numerous compliments from her admirers.

During her time in Paris, Zendaya also attended the Louis Vuitton show, where she wore a stunning white gown with a thigh-high slit. Seated alongside other notable individuals like Saoirse Ronan and Cate Blanchett, Zendaya once again showcased her knack for fashion.

In a different setting, Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted hand-in-hand during a leisurely stroll in a West London park. The couple looked relaxed and comfortable in their casual outfits. Zendaya opted for a cropped gray sweater, black pants, and Nike sneakers, while Tom chose a navy sweater, teal pants, and brown boots. The couple’s outing followed their visit to an animal shelter, where they spent time cuddling with puppies. The shelter expressed gratitude for their visit and praised their support for rescue animals.

Zendaya’s fashion choices and versatile acting career have cemented her status as a celebrated star. With upcoming movies like Dune: Part Two and Challenger, she continues to leave her mark in the entertainment industry.

