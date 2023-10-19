The Skibidi Song: Explained

Internet memes and jokes are abundant, but every now and then, a peculiar trend emerges that demands an explanation. Such is the case with the “Skibidi” song, a viral phenomenon that has captivated online users. Although the song and its lyrics may seem inscrutable at first glance, they actually incorporate various references and slang that can be deciphered.

The trend originated on October 2nd, when a TikTok user with the handle “homestucklover398” shared a video featuring a young boyish voice singing a parody of the song “ecstasy” Suicidal-Idol. These nonsensical lyrics became an instant hit on TikTok, inspiring countless reactions and video parodies. To date, the sound has been used in over 195,000 videos.

The lyrics to the song are not officially defined since it is not a real song, but here are the lyrics popularized on TikTok:

“Sticking out your gyat for the rizzler

You’re so Skibidi

You’re so Fanum tax

I just wanna be your sigma

Freaking come here

Give me your Ohio”

Let’s break down these lyrics:

– “Sticking out your gyat for the rizzler”: Refers to someone sticking out their rear end to attract an appealing person. “Gyat” is derived from “god damn” and gained popularity through Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. “Rizz” is short for charisma, describing someone who is charming.

– “You’re so Skibidi”: “Skibidi” references the viral Skibidi song, originally popularized through dancing videos. In a TikTok remix, it merged with “Give It to Me” Timbaland, creating a new sound for the Skibidi toilet meme.

– “You’re so Fanum tax”: “Fanum tax” originated from Kai Cenat, who used the term “tax” when someone took a bite of food on his stream. After streamer Fanum ate some of Cenat’s cookies, fans called it the “Fanum tax.”

– “I just wanna be your sigma”: A “sigma male” is a stereotypical macho man who is popular with women. The term gained popularity among tech enthusiasts and is associated with dominant, self-assured individuals.

– “Freaking come here”: This line is self-explanatory.

– “Give me your Ohio”: Although many lyrics videos mention Ohio, there is a possibility that it refers to “ohayō” in Japanese, meaning “good morning.” This interpretation suggests a request for a waifu, a fictional female character loved fans.

The Skibidi song represents a combination of various internet references and trends. TikTok videos using the sound often incorporate visuals from popular games like Minecraft and Fortnite, which have inspired numerous memes and online trends. Additionally, the trend highlights the cycle in which Black creators introduce trends that are later adopted others. Many internet slang terms actually stem from African American Vernacular English and are later embraced internet-savvy users.

In conclusion, while the Skibidi song may seem perplexing, it showcases the convergence of different internet references and exemplifies the enduring nature of online humor. Whether it is labeled as a Gen Alpha meme or not, the trend’s ability to bring together diverse elements reflects the consistent patterns of internet culture.

