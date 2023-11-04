Uncover the Secrets of “You’re Not Supposed to be Here”

Mark your calendars, because Lifetime is set to release its latest movie, “You’re Not Supposed to be Here,” on November 4th at 8 p.m. ET. This captivating film explores the challenges faced Zoe and Kennedy, a pregnant lesbian couple portrayed Chrishell Stause and Diora Baird, as they navigate the delicate balance between work and family life.

In “You’re Not Supposed to be Here,” Zoe and Kennedy find themselves juggling the demands of their careers and the desire to build a loving family. Amidst their struggles, they receive a generous offer from Kennedy’s employer: a much-needed retreat in a cozy cabin hidden away in the tranquility of the woods. As the couple embarks on this rejuvenating journey, they soon discover that the untamed wilderness holds secrets that have the power to reshape their relationship and change their lives forever.

Now, the burning question on everyone’s minds: How can you watch “You’re Not Supposed to be Here” without breaking the bank? Luckily, even if you’ve cut the cord and don’t have traditional cable, you can still stream this remarkable film on Lifetime through various platforms that offer free trials and discounted subscriptions.

Platforms like Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling provide excellent options for streaming “You’re Not Supposed to be Here” on Lifetime. Philo, a live TV streaming service, offers a budget-friendly package of 60+ channels, including entertainment favorites like MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery. DirecTV Stream, comparable to FuboTV, presents a selection of over 75 live TV channels in their basic package. Sling, known for its affordability, offers three different channel packages, and new subscribers can enjoy a 50% discount on their first month.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I watch “You’re Not Supposed to be Here” for free?

2. What are the differences between the streaming services?

Philo is a live TV streaming service with a focus on entertainment channels like MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery. It offers 60+ channels for only $25 per month.

DirecTV Stream is similar to FuboTV and provides over 75 live TV channels in its basic package priced at $74.99 per month. You can explore their various channel packages on their website.

Sling is known for affordability and offers three channel packages: Sling Blue and Sling Orange, each priced at $40 per month, and Sling Orange + Blue, a combination of the first two packages for $55 per month. To access the Bravo channel, you’ll need either a Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue subscription.

3. What is the movie “You’re Not Supposed to be Here” about?

