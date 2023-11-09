New Title: Nikki Haley Defends Her Daughter’s TikTok Use Amidst Political Debate

In a fiery exchange during the third Republican presidential primary debate, Nikki Haley defended her daughter’s TikTok use and criticized Vivek Ramaswamy for bringing her into the discussion. The debate, held on Wednesday night, October 8 at Miami’s Arsht Center, became heated when Vivek called out Nikki’s daughter’s TikTok activity.

Nikki Haley, known for her skepticism towards Chinese-owned apps like TikTok, has previously mocked Vivek’s use of the platform, suggesting that it is a tool used the Chinese Communist Party to spy on Americans. During the second debate on October 27, Nikki even stated that TikTok is “one of the most dangerous social media apps.” However, Vivek pointed out the hypocrisy in her criticisms highlighting that while she made fun of him for joining TikTok, her own daughter had been using the app for a long time.

In response, Nikki outragedly demanded that her daughter be left out of the conversation, emphasizing that personal attacks should not be a part of political debates. Despite the tension, the crowd at the Arsht Center cheered Nikki on.

Nikki Haley and her husband Michael have two children together, Rena and Nalin. The mention of Nikki’s daughter’s TikTok usage brought to light the broader issue of banning TikTok and prohibiting US companies from transferring data to China. Vivek argued that merely banning TikTok is not enough and that stricter measures should be taken.

This exchange also revealed a clash of foreign policy views. Vivek compared Nikki’s stance to that of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, calling her “Dick Cheney in three-inch heels.” Nikki, unphased the comment, clarified that she actually wears five-inch heels and stated that her choice of footwear is not for fashion but for ammunition.

While political debates are expected to be intense, it is important to maintain a level of respect and avoid involving family members in personal attacks. The discussion surrounding TikTok and its potential risks continues to be a contentious subject in the political sphere.

