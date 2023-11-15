Get Ready for Hilarious Thanksgiving Family Games!

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to gather with your loved ones and create lasting memories. While the traditional walk with your cousins is always fun, why not switch things up this year with some outrageously entertaining group games? Forget about Monopoly – the internet has spawned a whole new world of party games that will have everyone laughing and bonding together.

One viral game from TikTok is the “Gobble Gobble Race Game.” Gather some turkey hats (yes, they look like balloons are stuffed inside), set up a kitchen island or table, and place the turkeys around it. The objective is to knock down all the turkeys before the timer goes off. If you succeed, the prize is all yours!

Looking for a game that involves some hip action? Try the “Land the Ball” game. All you need is a red solo cup with a string and a ball attached. Swing your hips to land the ball into the cup before your teammate gets their chance. It’s a hilarious and easy way to keep the entertainment flowing.

For a game that requires minimal effort but guarantees excitement, set up the “Surprise Cups.” Cover the entire table with red solo cups and hide surprises underneath. From cash to lotto tickets or boozy shooters, the surprises are endless. Each player takes turns lifting a cup, and whatever they find underneath, they keep!

Now, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to add a little cash to the festivities, try the “Money Scoop” game. Blindfolded, armed with a spatula, you have 15 seconds to scoop up as much money as you can from a platter. The bills come in various sizes, adding an element of surprise. Whatever money you manage to scoop, you can keep!

These Thanksgiving family games are guaranteed to bring laughter and joy to your gathering. So gather your relatives, get ready for some fun, and create unforgettable memories with these hilarious games!

