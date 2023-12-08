WhatsApp to Introduce Phone Audio Sharing during Screen Sharing

WhatsApp is set to expand its screen sharing feature allowing users to share phone audio during a call. The latest version of the app for Android has unveiled code strings indicating this upcoming addition, as reported Android Authority.

The new functionality will enable both parties to see and hear the screen content as well as the phone’s audio during a screen sharing session. This means users can enjoy shared activities such as watching videos, listening to music, or even playing games together, similar to the popular platform Discord.

Sharing phone audio during a WhatsApp call has the potential to be highly beneficial, particularly for purposes like presentations or teaching someone how to navigate their phone effectively. However, certain restrictions may apply when using video streaming apps such as Disney+, Netflix, or Prime Video, which might disable screen sharing.

Although this feature has not yet appeared in the app’s beta version, it is expected to be introduced after further testing. While the timeline for its release remains uncertain, Android users can anticipate a gradual rollout. It is unclear, however, whether iOS users will also gain access to this functionality.

With the addition of audio sharing, WhatsApp continues its trend of regularly updating its instant messaging app to provide an array of communication options for users. Whether for work or personal use, the inclusion of phone audio sharing further enhances the overall user experience within the platform.