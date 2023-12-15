Threads Expanding Interoperability and Enhancing User Experience

Threads, the popular text-based platform Meta, is taking steps to enhance user experience and expand its interoperability with other social media platforms. According to a recent announcement Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Threads is conducting tests to make users’ posts accessible on various platforms, including Mastodon, which operates on the ActivityPub protocol.

The move aligns with Meta’s commitment to promote compatibility with open and interoperable social networks, as stated during Threads’ launch in July. Zuckerberg emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating that it will provide users with more choices in how they interact and help content reach a wider audience.

Mastodon, a user-driven and decentralized social platform, shares similarities with Threads, offering a unique and diverse online experience. The platform stands out with its decentralized structure, functioning on the ActivityPub framework. This framework empowers users to create independent social media experiences, contributing to a more diverse online ecosystem.

Threads continues to evolve since its launch, attracting a massive 100 million sign-ups within just five days. In a recent update, the platform announced the expansion of its keyword search feature to all countries where Threads is available, supporting more languages. Users can search for specific keywords tapping the search icon and entering the desired keyword or phrase. The results page will display relevant threads, enhancing discoverability and engagement.

In addition to keyword search, Threads is also working on a feature similar to hashtags, of which the functionality will differ slightly. Hashtag-like words will appear as blue, hyperlinked words within posts. However, each hashtag can only be used once, preventing users from employing multiple hashtags to boost their posts’ visibility.

Furthermore, Meta has announced that users can delete their Threads account without leaving Instagram, a feature that was previously unavailable. This development provides increased flexibility and ease of account management for Threads users.

Overall, Meta’s efforts to enhance interoperability and improve user experience on Threads demonstrate the company’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive and diverse social media landscape.