Former Instagram Model Sentenced for Drink Driving and Careless Driving After Threatening to Blow Up Plane

Former Instagram model Hannah Pierson, who previously made headlines for threatening to blow up a plane, appeared in court again for charges of drink driving and careless driving. Pierson was scolded the judge for her lack of remorse and failure to learn from her past actions.

During the court hearing at Christchurch District Court, Pierson was sentenced on multiple charges, including driving with excess breath alcohol causing injury and failing to report damage to the owner. The incident occurred when Pierson got behind the wheel while being more than three times the legal limit and collided with a young family, including an 8-month-old baby.

The court heard that the mother of the baby suffered physical injuries, nightmares, and flashbacks as a result of the crash. The incident also caused emotional distress, as she feared being unable to care for her child. Pierson read a letter of remorse to the judge, expressing her remorse and shame for her reckless choices.

Pierson claimed to be a recovering alcoholic and stated that she was striving to stay sober to become a better person. However, the judge criticized her lack of genuine remorse and acknowledged that she had not learned her lesson from previous convictions.

Judge Kevin Phillips sentenced Pierson to nine months’ home detention with specific conditions, including completing alcohol intervention courses, abstaining from alcohol and non-prescribed drugs, and avoiding contact with the victims of her offenses. In addition, she was disqualified from driving for one year and nine months.

Pierson’s lawyer, Kathryn Vesty, had requested a sentence of home detention, highlighting her client’s remorse. However, Judge Phillips dismissed the claim, stating that extraordinary remorse was necessary, which Pierson had not shown.

This incident serves as a reminder of the consequences of drunk driving and the importance of learning from past mistakes. It also highlights the need for individuals struggling with addiction to seek help and support to avoid further harm to themselves and others.

