Wegmans Ends Partnership with Rescue Mission, Discontinues Donation Centers

Wegmans has recently announced that it will no longer host Rescue Mission donation centers in the parking lots of six of its stores. This decision comes after plans to close three stores were established earlier this year, but now includes all six locations. The discontinuation of the partnership has taken the Rescue Mission surprise, with Luana Lovenguth stating that she only found out about it recently.

According to a spokesperson for Wegmans, the decision to end this program was made in an effort to establish consistency across all Wegmans locations, as no other regions of the store’s portfolio currently offer a similar service. Despite this change, Wegmans will continue to support programming and services for the Rescue Mission, as they have done for many years.

The impact of this discontinuation is significant, as all six locations combined collect donations from approximately 250,000 people every year. This number exceeds the population of the City of Syracuse. CEO Dan Sieburg of the Rescue Mission emphasizes the importance of the program, not only as a disposal service but also as a means of supporting the mission of the Rescue Mission itself.

The donations collected the Rescue Mission are utilized in various ways. Some of the items are donated directly to people in need, while the remaining goods are sold at the Rescue Mission’s Thrifty Shopper stores to raise money for the charity. The closure of these donation centers not only affects the community, but it also impacts the 25 employees who work at the trailers, many of whom have special needs.

It is worth noting that two centers have already closed, with a third scheduled to move to a neighboring parking lot later this month. Wegmans is allowing six months for the transition, resulting in the closure of the donation centers at three additional locations. The Rescue Mission is hopeful that Wegmans will reconsider, particularly with regards to the DeWitt location, which is the most popular and situated far from the road and store’s entrance. The charity has already seen a significant decrease in donations since the announcement was made and is concerned about the implications for the future.

