Netflix Reportedly Considering Price Increase for Video Streaming Subscriptions

Netflix may be raising the prices of its video streaming subscriptions in the near future. During the upcoming earnings call scheduled for tomorrow (October 18, 2023), the company is expected to provide more details about the potential price increase. While specifics about the new pricing tiers have not been disclosed, this news follows a previous report that also predicted a price hike.

This recent report The Wall Street Journal stated that the price increase would likely occur a few months after the conclusion of an ongoing Hollywood actors’ strike, which is anticipated to end within the next few weeks. This suggests that Netflix users may soon have to pay more for access to their favorite streaming content.

If the price increase occurs, it would mark the second time in less than 20 months that Netflix has adjusted its subscription fees. The most recent price adjustment took place in March 2022. Currently, Netflix offers three video streaming plans: Standard with ads for $6.99/month, Standard without ads for $15.49/month, and Premium for $19.99/month.

Earlier this year, Netflix implemented measures to crack down on password sharing, resulting in more than 100 million individuals no longer being able to access the platform for free. As a result, the company gained six million new subscribers June 2023 and significantly increased its revenue. The Wall Street Journal predicts that Netflix will showcase its strongest quarterly subscriber growth this year.

Sources:

Reuters

The Wall Street Journal

Note: The above content is a summarization of the original article and does not represent personal opinions or future outcomes.