The Truth Behind Getting More Streams on Spotify and Live Nation’s New Program

In the latest episode of the Your Morning Coffee podcast, hosts Jay Gilbert and Mike Etchart discuss several important stories in the music industry, including the truth behind why some artists struggle to get more streams on Spotify and Live Nation’s new program called “On the Road Again.”

Jay and Mike first dive into an article Randall Foster on Hypebot, which explores the reasons why many artists fail to increase their streaming numbers on Spotify. They discuss the importance of engaging with fans and building a strong online presence. The hosts emphasize the need for artists to understand their target audience and to create content that resonates with them.

Another topic covered in the podcast is the “Fans Also Like Nightmare” recently experienced Spotify. Anthony Pacheco from Simpl shared an article discussing the changes made to Spotify’s “Fans Also Like” feature, which caused confusion and frustration among artists. Jay and Mike highlight the significance of this update and emphasize the importance of understanding how it affects an artist’s visibility and discoverability.

Lastly, the hosts talk about Live Nation’s new initiative, “On the Road Again,” which aims to support artists eliminating merch fees at its US club venues. This program is part of Live Nation’s efforts to help musicians get back on tour after the COVID-19 pandemic. Jay and Mike applaud Live Nation for this supportive move and discuss the potential positive impact it could have on artists’ finances and overall touring experience.

Overall, this episode of Your Morning Coffee podcast provides valuable insights into the music industry. It sheds light on the challenges faced artists in the streaming world, highlights the importance of understanding platform updates, and celebrates initiatives like Live Nation’s “On the Road Again” program that support artists’ careers.

Sources:

– Randall Foster on Hypebot: “The Truth Behind Why You Aren’t Getting More Streams”

– Anthony Pacheco on Simpl: “The Fans Also Like Nightmare Of September 2023 – Spotify Fans Also Like Update”

– Music Business Worldwide: “Live Nation Scraps Artist Merch Fees at Its US Club Venues As Part Of New ‘On the Road Again’ Program”