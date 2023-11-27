Your Morning Brew: Insights and Updates on the Music Industry

In the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry, it’s essential to stay updated on the latest news and trends. Episode 172 of Your Morning Coffee, hosted Jay Gilbert and Mike Etchart, delves into three significant stories shaping the industry. Let’s explore these topics and gain fresh insights.

“Spotify’s New Royalties Model: A Game-Changer for Artists”

In a thought-provoking discussion, Jay and Mike shed light on Spotify’s innovative royalties model. This model aims to address the long-standing issue of fair compensation for artists. While details are scarce, the industry anticipates a more transparent and equitable system that rewards artists for their creative contributions. This development, coupled with Spotify’s growing listener base, has the potential to reshape the music business landscape.

“TikTok’s Impact on Streaming: Behind the Curtain”

TikTok’s role in driving music streaming has been a topic of much discussion lately. Jay and Mike break down a recent study that confirms TikTok’s influence on streaming numbers. However, they emphasize that there is no guarantee of going viral on the platform. While TikTok can provide exposure, artists need to focus on building a sustainable fanbase outside of the viral spotlight. It’s a reminder that there is no magic bullet in the quest for success in the music industry.

“YouTube’s AI Music Generator: Expanding Possibilities”

YouTube has embarked on an ambitious project launching an AI music generator. Jay and Mike explore this new technology that can simulate the sounds of popular artists like Demi Lovato, John Legend, Charlie Puth, and others. While the implications are fascinating, it also raises questions about the future of creativity and originality in the music industry. Can AI-generated music ever replace the authenticity and emotional connection that comes from human expression?

