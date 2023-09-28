Sinn Féin Poised to Become Largest Party in Next Dáil, New Poll Shows

A recent opinion poll conducted The Irish Times/Ipsos has shown that Sinn Féin is extending its lead over other political parties in Ireland, positioning itself to become the largest party in the next Dáil. The poll indicates that Sinn Féin is currently ahead of Fianna Fáil 14 points and Fine Gael 16 points.

This is a significant turnaround for Sinn Féin, as earlier in the year the party saw a decline in support. However, this recent poll suggests that it has regained and even strengthened its position. With 18 months remaining until the next general election, Sinn Féin now has a comfortable lead over its rivals.

The poll results also reveal that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are both at around the 20% mark, while smaller parties are experiencing a squeeze in support. Independent candidates, on the other hand, continue to maintain their strong presence and localized popularity.

It is important to note that opinion polls provide a snapshot of public sentiment at a given moment, and political dynamics can shift over time. However, if the current trend continues, Sinn Féin may be well positioned to secure a significant number of seats in the next Dáil.

