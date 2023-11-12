Why Your First Job Should Be on Your LinkedIn Profile

When you think back to your first job, you probably remember it as a stepping stone towards financial independence. However, what you may not realize is that those early roles also provide valuable life lessons. According to Dean Carter, chief people and purpose officer at career platform Guild and former head of people and culture at Patagonia, the impact of your first job goes beyond just earning money.

Carter suggests that your first job should be included on your LinkedIn profile. While these jobs may not seem significant, they actually lay a powerful foundation for lifelong skills. Looking back, you can connect the dots and recognize how the tasks you performed in your first job have influenced your professional skills today.

For example, Carter’s first job was as a waiter at the Lone Star Cafe. He learned the importance of efficiency and customer service when someone advised him to focus on one table at a time. This lesson shaped how he approached work in any job, making him more productive and effective.

Another one of Carter’s early jobs was as a camp counselor, where he gained empathy and conflict management skills. These fundamental experiences played a role in shaping his career goals and aspirations.

Sharing your first jobs on LinkedIn is not only beneficial for your own growth and self-reflection, but it also helps others who are currently in similar roles. By highlighting the skills and lessons learned from these jobs, you empower others to recognize and articulate the value of their own experiences.

Additionally, including your first jobs on your LinkedIn profile provides a more well-rounded view of your background and personality. Hiring managers who seek individuals with a strong work ethic and a willingness to serve others often look for hands-on experience or jobs in service industries. By showcasing these early roles, you demonstrate your commitment, work ethic, and alignment with the company’s purpose.

So, don’t hesitate to include your first job on your LinkedIn profile. It not only shows your professional growth but also gives hope to others who are just starting their careers.