Teachers Urge Parents to Take Responsibility for Children’s Education

A passionate plea from educator Essence Green has gone viral on social media, highlighting the strained relationship between parents and teachers in a St. Louis school. Green, a middle school math teacher, used a sassy and humorous TikTok video to express her frustration with parents who are not actively involved in their children’s education.

The video, set to the tune of the holiday hymn “Let it Snow,” features Green remixing the lyrics to convey the message that some students are falling behind academically. With over 456,000 views, the video struck a chord with viewers who appreciated Green’s blunt yet humorous approach.

In the video, Green emphasizes that education is a collaborative effort between parents and teachers, and teachers cannot be solely responsible for the gaps in a child’s education. She calls for parents to be more supportive and less critical, reminding them that accountability is crucial for their child’s success.

This issue is not unique to one school or one teacher. Educators across the country have been pleading for more parental involvement to help students thrive academically. Many teachers have encountered parents who are uninvolved or unwilling to support their child’s academic progress.

A similar TikTok video from a seventh-grade teacher in Atlanta gained 4.9 million views, sending a similar message to parents about their children falling behind. These videos are a reflection of a larger problem in the education system, as highlighted a recent report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which revealed significant reading difficulties among New York school children.

Moreover, a December 2023 study from Attendance Works found that a staggering 14.7 million public school students in the US were “chronically absent” from classrooms. The absence of parental support and engagement can have a detrimental impact not only on the absent students but also on their peers, as the educational experience of the entire class is affected.

It is crucial for parents to recognize their role as active participants in their children’s education. By working together with teachers, parents can create a supportive and conducive learning environment that helps students thrive academically. It’s time for parents to take responsibility and bridge the gap between home and school.