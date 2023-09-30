Reddit Introduces Monetisation System for User Contributions

Reddit is rolling out a new monetisation system in the US that allows users to earn money through their engagement on the platform. Previously, upvotes on Reddit only earned users “karma” points, which held no real value. However, with the new programme, users can now convert their karma points into money. The more karma points a user accumulates, the more money they can earn.

To monetise their contributions, users also have the option to purchase virtual currency called Reddit Gold. This virtual currency can be used to reward creators with a “golden upvote”. However, users will need to meet certain eligibility criteria to participate in the programme. They must be over 18 years old, reside in the US, have provided verification information, and have an account that is at least 30 days old. Only contributions that are publicly viewable are eligible for monetisation.

The amount users can earn through the programme depends on their accumulated karma points. For each golden upvote, users can earn either $0.90 if they have between 100 and 4,999 karma points, or $1 if they have exceeded 5,000 karma points. However, users must have earned at least 10 golden upvotes before they can receive their money.

This new monetisation system on Reddit provides users with the opportunity to earn money based on their participation and the quality of their contributions. It incentivizes users to engage more on the platform and helps to recognize and reward their valuable contributions.

