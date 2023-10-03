The Importance of Skills in the Future of Work

LinkedIn’s chief economist, Karin Kimbrough, emphasized the significance of skills in the evolving job market during a fireside chat hosted the job site. She highlighted the increasing importance of both people skills and digital skills, such as problem-solving and AI literacy. Kimbrough predicts that in the next five years, there will be a 25% change in required digital skills for the same job. This highlights the need for individuals to invest in themselves and continuously upgrade their skills to adapt to the changing landscape.

While employers don’t expect every employee to become AI experts, most companies will likely expect their workforce to be AI literate. This emphasizes the expectation of lifelong learning. The rapid pace of technological advancements calls for individuals to continually reskill and upskill themselves to remain relevant in the job market.

LinkedIn job postings calling for AI skills have significantly increased in recent times, indicating the diffusion of AI skills across various industries. Sectors such as manufacturing, retail, and finance are now incorporating AI skills into their requirements.

Companies have a choice in how they approach this skills-based revolution. Some are recognizing the need to invest in upskilling their employees and are offering training opportunities to familiarize them with AI. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and IBM have taken steps to train millions of people in AI.

Investing in upskilling is not limited to rank-and-file workers; CEOs and business leaders must also learn and adapt to the changing landscape. Embracing AI and seeking support from younger colleagues can help senior executives stay relevant.

Employers that invest in training and upskilling their workforce are more likely to retain talented employees, especially in a time when company tenure is at a record low. The lack of siloing between industries and the fungibility of skills mean that younger workers, who are more tech-savvy, can transition to different sectors.

In conclusion, the future of work will be defined the emphasis on skills. Individuals must invest in themselves and continuously upgrade their skills to meet the evolving demands of the job market. Companies that recognize the importance of upskilling and offer training opportunities will be better positioned to thrive in a skills-based economy.

