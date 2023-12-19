New and Fast: Qi2 Wireless Charging for iPhones

Summary: Apple’s latest iOS update, iOS 17.2, will introduce Qi2 wireless charging to compatible iPhones. The Qi2 standard offers magnetic attachment similar to MagSafe chargers and promises faster charging speeds. This opens up opportunities for third-party wireless chargers that mimic MagSafe functionality at a lower cost.

The new Qi2 charging standard, developed the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), features magnets that allow for magnetic attachment to compatible devices. With the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) feature, Qi2 chargers will securely attach to the back of Qi2 smartphones, ensuring a consistent charge without the fear of the charger falling off.

While initially limited to the same 15W standard as MagSafe, future versions of Qi2 are expected to offer even greater charging speeds. This development brings together the convenience of magnetic wireless charging and the quick charging capabilities of wired chargers.

One significant advantage of Qi2 is its compatibility with both Android and Apple devices. Unlike MagSafe, which only magnetically attaches to Apple devices, Qi2 enables Android users to enjoy the benefits of magnetic charging as well.

For iPhone users, Qi2 charging provides an exciting future for wireless charging accessories. Presently, non-MagSafe Qi chargers are limited to 7.5W, resulting in slower charging speeds. Qi2 will maintain a consistent 15W output, allowing third-party Qi2 chargers to offer the same speeds as MagSafe chargers. This means affordable wireless chargers will become available without the premium “Apple tax.”

Despite the anticipation, there are no Qi2 chargers on the market yet. However, with the release of the iOS 17.2 update, Qi2 compatibility will be introduced to several iPhone models. As users update their devices, they will be ready for Qi2 charging once the chargers become available.

Exciting times are ahead for Qi2 wireless charging, as it brings the convenience of magnetic attachment and fast charging capabilities to Apple devices. Users can expect a broader range of affordable Qi2 chargers in the market, paving the way for a wireless charging experience that is both seamless and efficient.