iPhone Can Now Reset Apple TV 4K to Fix Software Issues

Apple TV 4K users who encounter software problems can now rely on their iPhone to restore and reset the device, eliminating the need to contact Apple support. With the release of iOS 17 and tvOS 17, Apple has introduced a new troubleshooting step that allows users to use their iPhone to fix issues with their Apple TV.

Prior to this update, the process of restoring an Apple TV required plugging the device into a Mac via the rear USB port. However, this option was not available for the 4K model, leaving users with no choice but to seek assistance from Apple for servicing.

With the new functionality, when an Apple TV HD or later model with tvOS 17 or later experiences problems, an image of an iPhone will appear on the TV screen. Users can then unlock their iPhone and hold it near the Apple TV. A prompt will appear on the screen, guiding users through the steps to reset the device. Once the reset is initiated, a confirmation message will show up, indicating that the Apple TV is recovering. Users can then resume using their iPhone normally while the Apple TV resets in the background.

TVOS 17 offers several other updates and features for Apple TV. It introduces FaceTime to the TV screen, a redesigned Control Center, an “enhanced dialog” mode, and the ability to locate a misplaced Siri Remote using an iPhone. Both tvOS 17 and iOS 17 are now available to Apple users.

