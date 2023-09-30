Apple Acknowledges iPhone 15 Overheating Issues, Blames Software Bug

Apple has acknowledged an issue with its recently released iPhone 15 models overheating and becoming too hot to handle. The company blames a software bug and other issues tied to popular apps like Instagram and Uber for causing the problem. Apple is working on an update to its iOS17 system to prevent the devices from getting uncomfortably hot and is collaborating with the apps causing the overload.

Instagram has already modified its app to prevent it from heating up devices running the latest iPhone operating system. However, Uber and several other apps are still in the process of releasing their updates. Apple did not provide a specific timeline for the software fix, but assures iPhone 15 owners that there are no safety issues associated with using their devices in the meantime.

Concerns about overheating were amplified The Wall Street Journal, which discovered the problem during its own testing of the new iPhones. While it is not unusual for new iPhones to generate heat during initial use or when restoring backup information, the overheating issues with the iPhone 15 models have gone beyond the typical situations.

Apple clarified that the overheating problem is not related to the titanium casing used in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, and dismissed speculation that the shift from the proprietary Lightning charging cable to the more widely used USB-C port contributed to the issue.

Although Apple is confident that the problem can be resolved with software updates, it may still impact sales of its flagship product. The company has faced three consecutive quarters of year-over-year declines in overall sales, with iPhone sales falling 4% in the past nine months compared to the previous year. Despite this, Apple is raising the starting price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max $100 to $1,200 in an effort to boost sales.

The overheating issue adds to investor worries about Apple’s sales decline, which has already resulted in a loss of over $300 billion in shareholder wealth since reaching a market value of $3 trillion in June.

