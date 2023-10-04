The Must-See Shows on Shudder: Creepshow, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, Slasher: Ripper, and Channel Zero

As October begins, it’s time to embrace all things spooky and indulge in the darker side of life. For horror enthusiasts, Shudder has been a go-to streaming service since its launch in 2015. Owned AMC Networks, Shudder offers a wide range of horror content, both old and new, making it a perfect platform for horror fans.

One of the standout features of Shudder is its “Shudder TV” feature. This allows users to browse and watch live-streaming content, recreating the experience of discovering forbidden horror films late at night. With a deep catalog of horror films, Shudder also offers a curated selection of episodic horror series for fans of the genre.

One such series is “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula,” which combines horror and drag in a unique and entertaining way. Hosted the Boulet Brothers, the show follows the format of a reality competition but sets itself apart with its horror-themed challenges and consequences for losing contestants. Each episode culminates in a real-life horror test, making it a must-watch for horror and drag fans alike.

Another highlight on Shudder is “Slasher,” an anthology series that tells standalone stories in each season. The show focuses on the slasher subgenre, featuring stories of stalking victims and gruesome killings. The fifth season, titled “Ripper,” brings the series back to its roots exploring the world of Jack the Ripper in a new and chilling way.

For fans of classic horror, “Creepshow” is a must-see series. Based on the 1982 anthology film directed George A. Romero and written Stephen King, “Creepshow” pays homage to the genre with its schlocky and zippy storytelling. Each episode features two stories reminiscent of EC Comics, with a humorous punchline to tie them together.

Finally, “Channel Zero” is another anthology series that offers a unique and eerie viewing experience. Originally created for Syfy but later canceled, “Channel Zero” explores different creepy and unsettling stories in each season. This show is known for its atmospheric and haunting atmosphere, making it a must-watch for horror fans looking for something more unsettling.

With these must-see shows, Shudder continues to solidify its position as the go-to streaming service for horror enthusiasts. Whether you’re a fan of drag, slashers, classic horror, or more twisted tales, Shudder has something to satisfy your cravings for all things spooky.

