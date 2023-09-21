David Beckham: A Footballer and More

The new Netflix documentary, Beckham: football, aims to showcase the exceptional career of David Beckham, emphasizing his role as a skilled footballer. While there may be other aspects of his life covered, the main focus is on Beckham’s talent and success in the world of football.

Typically, sports documentaries attempt to present the multidimensionality of their subjects, exploring their lives beyond their athletic achievements. However, in this case, the goal is to highlight Beckham’s prowess on the field. Beckham is not only known for his football skills, but also for his impact on fashion and British culture. He has been a beacon of stardom, from his iconic hairstyles to his appearances at major public events like the Olympics.

Directed Fisher Stevens, known for his role as Hugo in Succession, the trailer for the documentary offers glimpses into Beckham’s journey. From childhood footage of him playing football to his debut as a young teenager, the film promises unprecedented access to David, his wife Victoria, his family, friends, and teammates. It captures both the highs and lows of his career, serving as both an intimate portrait of the man himself and a chronicle of modern sports and celebrity culture.

The documentary also provides candid moments, such as Victoria filming the crowd at Old Trafford with a cutting-edge camcorder, showing a more personal side of their lives. Additionally, it delves into the impact of Beckham’s fame, including insights from influential figures like Sir Alex Ferguson, who acknowledges the transformation fame brought to Beckham’s life.

At its core, Beckham: football reminds viewers that David Beckham was, first and foremost, a talented and hardworking footballer. It aims to shed light on his undeniable abilities and dedication to the sport, while stripping away some of the misconceptions that surrounded him throughout his career. Despite criticisms of his speed, left-footedness, or aerial ability, the documentary emphasizes Beckham’s fundamental qualities: his good looks, tireless work ethic, and seamless transition from the changing room to the green room.

