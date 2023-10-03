Gmail Testing Emoji Reactions for Emails

Gmail users may soon be able to add emoji reactions to their emails, according to a recent report. Google appears to be working on integrating emoji reactions within Gmail, following in the footsteps of competitors like Apple Mail and Microsoft Outlook. Some users have already spotted the beginnings of this feature on mobile Gmail, with an emoji reaction icon appearing next to the reply button. Users can select from a curated selection of emojis or choose their own emoji to use as a reaction.

However, there are a few limitations to this feature. If a non-Gmail user receives an emoji-fueled email, they will see the reactions in a separate email rather than directly in the original message. Additionally, Gmail has some exclusivity when it comes to these emoji reactions. Emails from other service providers may not display the reactions properly, and users are limited to using a maximum of 20 emojis in a single email.

It’s important to note that this feature is still in its testing phase and has not been officially announced Google. However, the anticipation is high, and users can expect to see emoji reactions on both the Android and iOS versions of the Gmail app in the near future. In response to inquiries about the feature, Google playfully told users to “stay tuned” with a message accompanied emojis.

