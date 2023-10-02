Pinterest: The Underrated App That Deserves Your Love

In a world saturated with social media apps, Pinterest often gets overlooked. However, this app has stood the test of time and remains a valuable tool for organization, creativity, and inspiration in 2023. Contrary to popular belief, Pinterest is not dead but rather an underrated gem that still holds immense value.

One of the unique aspects of Pinterest is its ability to cater to individual interests. It allows users to create boards and visually save or ‘pin’ images that resonate with them. Whether you’re a list person or simply enjoy staying organized, Pinterest provides a platform for you to curate your own collection of aesthetically pleasing imagery. This feature sets it apart from other social media platforms and makes it one of the least toxic options available today.

If you love envisioning your future, planning ahead, staying organized, and discovering new tips and tricks, Pinterest is the go-to app for you. With that in mind, here are four board ideas that can rekindle your love for Pinterest:

1. Travel

Even if you’ve never been to certain destinations, Pinterest can provide you with both inspiration and stunning imagery. You can create a ‘travel’ board filled with visuals of cities, countries, and islands you dream of visiting. Additionally, you can find DIY/homemade to-do lists crafted fellow Pinterest users. This shared access allows you to explore European bucket lists, New York City destinations, and travel bag necessities, among other things.

2. College

Every college student needs a college-themed board. Pinterest can be a source of inspiration for dorm decor, room layouts, and essential items you may have overlooked. Create checklist pins for room essentials and commonly forgotten items. What makes Pinterest particularly useful is that many of the showcased decorations or products are linked in the photo descriptions or available for purchase directly on the app.

3. Interior

Designing your dream home? Create an ‘interior’ board on Pinterest, where you can curate ideas for every room. Whether it’s your living room, master bedroom, closet, kitchen, or bathroom, Pinterest offers a blueprint for your future house. Explore various decorations and knick-knacks that match your desired aesthetic. From pastel mini retro street lamps to other unique pieces, Pinterest has it all.

4. Career

A career vision board can be highly motivating and helpful for visualizing your future work. Use Pinterest to collect pins that align with your career aspirations and inspire you to overcome challenges. This board can include tips, locations, job sites, and even ideas for your professional wardrobe. It serves as a reminder of your goals and the pathways you can pursue to achieve them.

These board ideas are just the tip of the iceberg. Pinterest offers endless possibilities for creating personalized collections that reflect your interests and aspirations. What sets Pinterest apart from other social media platforms is its calming and stress-free nature. Unlike Instagram or Snapchat, Pinterest allows for anonymity and eliminates the pressure of perfect posting.

So, if you’re seeking a platform that combines organization, inspiration, and creativity, look no further than Pinterest. It’s time to rediscover this underrated app and give it the love it deserves.

Sources:

Her Campus at West Chester

