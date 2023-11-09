Netflix and Disney Plus in Talks for Licensing Agreement

Netflix is reportedly in discussions with Disney Plus to license a selection of its shows and movies, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger. While details of the potential agreement are still under wraps, Iger confirmed that Disney’s “core brands” including Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar will not be included.

This news comes after Netflix signed a similar deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to add a range of Max movies and TV shows to its library. The agreement, which was prompted a need to cut costs and streamline Max’s own content offerings, proved to be successful. This led to speculation about whether Disney would follow suit to reduce expenses and attract new subscribers.

However, Iger made it clear during Disney’s Q4 2023 earnings call that licensing Disney’s biggest brands to Netflix is not part of their strategy. He emphasized that Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar are vital building blocks for Disney’s streaming business, and they are performing exceptionally well on Disney Plus. Diluting their exclusivity allowing them on Netflix would risk losing subscribers to the rival platform.

While Netflix may be disappointed Disney’s refusal to offer Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar content, there is still an abundance of high-quality content available on the streaming service. With a diverse range of shows and movies spanning various genres, Netflix continues to be a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

FAQ:

Q: Will Netflix be adding Disney’s core brands to its library?

A: No, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger, Disney’s “core brands” such as Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar will not be included in any potential licensing agreement with Netflix.

Q: Why is Disney hesitant to offer its core brands to Netflix?

A: Disney’s decision is driven the success and importance of Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar on its own streaming platform, Disney Plus. Allowing these brands to be accessible on Netflix could potentially lead to a loss of subscribers for Disney.

Q: Will Disney continue to license other content to Netflix?

A: Yes, Disney has a history of licensing non-core brand content to Netflix and plans to continue doing so. However, discussions are currently underway to explore further opportunities for licensing between the two companies.

Q: Are there other options for viewing Disney content?

A: Yes, Disney Plus is the primary streaming service for Disney’s extensive library of content, including its core brands. Disney also operates Hulu, which offers a wide selection of additional shows and movies.