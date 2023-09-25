New Fall Anime Releases to Add to Your Watchlist

As fall arrives, so does a new batch of TV anime to enjoy. With an eclectic mix of genres and adaptations of beloved manga, there’s something for everyone this season. If you’re wondering what to watch, here’s a guide to help you navigate the offerings.

First up is “Ragtime,” a comedy series from Studio St. Silver. It follows Meiiko Uehara, a part-time computer store clerk who is tasked with creating an erotic video game with a team of game developers. The show premieres on October 4th and can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Next, we have “Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun,” a comedy and supernatural series from Studio Lerche. It revolves around a ghost named Hanako and his human helper Nene Yashiroo, who maintain peace between the spirit world and the students at Kamone Academy. The show premieres on October 10th and is available on Crunchyroll.

For fans of drama and fantasy, “The Ancient Magus’ Bride” is a must-watch. Produced Kafka, the story follows Hatori Chise, a girl who becomes the bride of a powerful sorcerer and enrolls in a magic academy with dark secrets. The show debuts on October 5th and can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

If you enjoy mysteries, “Maomao: The Apothecary Princess” is a series worth checking out. Produced Toho Animation and OLM, the show centers around Maomao, an apothecary girl who solves medical crises in the emperor’s high court. Premiering on October 21st, the series can be watched on Crunchyroll.

These are just a few highlights from the new fall anime lineup. From action and romance to comedy and fantasy, there’s a wide range of shows to choose from. So grab your snacks and get ready to dive into the exciting world of anime this season!

