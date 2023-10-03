The 12-3-30 TikTok Trend: A Low-Impact Cardio Workout for All Fitness Levels

The 12-3-30 TikTok workout, which gained popularity in early 2020, has become one of the most effective and popular options for low-impact cardio. Created social media influencer Lauren Giraldo, this workout involves incline walking on a treadmill. With just a treadmill and 30 minutes of your time, you can engage in a killer cardio workout.

Incline walking on a treadmill at an incline of 12% and a speed of 3 miles per hour is the main component of the 12-3-30 workout. This workout provides a fast and efficient cardio session for those who don’t have hours to spend at the gym. It is also a versatile workout suitable for people of all fitness levels and ages, offering benefits similar to running but in a lower impact form.

Incline walking not only burns calories and improves cardiovascular health, but it also targets specific muscle groups in the legs and glutes. It can be a great way to condition your body for realistic outdoor terrains, such as hiking and running on hilly surfaces. Additionally, incline walking engages your core, as your body has to maintain stability while walking up steep inclines.

Whether your primary goal is to increase muscle strength or endurance, incorporating incline walking into your workout routine can be beneficial. If you aim to build muscle strength, it is recommended to do cardio after lifting weights, while doing cardio before weight lifting can help improve endurance.

When starting with incline walking, it is important to go slow and gradually increase the intensity as your body adjusts. Holding onto the railings for support should be avoided to ensure proper form and effectiveness. The 12-3-30 workout is just one example of a treadmill incline workout, and the incline, speed, and duration can be adjusted based on individual fitness levels and goals.

Incline walking is a sustainable and versatile form of low-impact cardio that can help improve cardiovascular fitness and build lower body strength. Give it a try, be patient, and you will soon find yourself walking on inclines with ease.

Sources:

– The original source article

– Pexels

– Unsplash