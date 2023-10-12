Federal Judge Confused Montana’s Argument for TikTok Ban

A federal judge expressed confusion during a hearing regarding Montana’s argument for banning TikTok in the state. The case was filed TikTok and five Montana content creators who sought to block the ban before it takes effect on January 1st. Judge Donald Molloy referred to the impending ban as “paternalistic” and concluded the hearing without ruling on the injunction request.

Montana became the first state to pass a complete ban on TikTok in May based on concerns that the Chinese government could access user information through the app. The ban would prohibit TikTok downloads in the state and impose fines on app stores or TikTok itself. However, there would not be penalties for users.

During the hearing, Judge Molloy questioned the state’s argument, highlighting the voluntary nature of data sharing on TikTok. He stated, “If they want to give that information to whatever the platform is, how is it you can protect them?” Molloy expressed skepticism over the state’s claims of spying, stating that there was not enough evidence to support those allegations.

TikTok argued for a preliminary injunction, emphasizing that the app has been in use since 2017 and allowing Montanans to continue using it would not harm the state. The company suggested that the state could have imposed regulations on data collection or required parental controls instead of implementing a complete ban.

In response to the lawsuit, TikTok has maintained that it does not share US user data with any foreign entities. The company challenged Montana to provide evidence to disprove this claim but no evidence was presented. Molloy criticized the state’s rationale for the ban, stating that it was a “paternalistic argument” and questioned the need for banning TikTok to prevent citizens from exercising their rights.

Content creators involved in the case argue that the ban infringes on free speech rights and could have negative economic consequences for their businesses. While more than half of US states and the federal government have banned TikTok on official devices, Utah recently sued the company for deceptive marketing practices. TikTok has referred to the bans as “political theater” and has stressed its efforts to protect US data storing it on Oracle servers.

Concerns over TikTok’s potential for sharing sensitive data with the Chinese government have prompted Western governments to consider restrictions. TikTok denies allegations of collaborating with the Chinese government, but the issue remains unresolved. The American Civil Liberties Union, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and the Montana chapter of the ACLU have submitted an amicus brief in support of the challenge. On the other hand, 18 attorneys general from predominantly Republican-led states are backing Montana and urging the judge to uphold the ban.

