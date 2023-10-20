Younify TV to Introduce Smart TV Apps to Enhance Content Discovery

Younify, the streaming aggregator app developed the creators of PlayOn, a popular streaming video recorder, has announced plans to introduce new features, including smart TV apps, to enhance content discovery for its users. Launched in the summer of 2023, Younify TV offers a Universal Streaming TV Guide (USG) that aggregates the top 10 streaming services, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

One of the main challenges faced streaming service users is discovering new content and keeping track of their favorite shows across multiple platforms. Younify TV aims to simplify this process consolidating individual Watchlists, Continue Watching, Recommendations, Trending, and Popular categories from leading SVODs into one app. Users can view their entire list of programs from any streaming service in a single consolidated view. Additionally, the app simplifies the search process allowing users to find titles across all their streaming services within one search box, with results displayed alongside the platforms where they can be found.

Currently available as a free mobile app on the Google Play Store and App Store, Younify plans to introduce new features within the next 6-12 months. This includes the launch of apps on connected TV devices, allowing users to cast videos from the mobile app directly to their CTV devices. The app will also be available in smart TV versions for Fire TV and Android/Google TV. Furthermore, users will have the ability to manage their streaming service watchlists, including adding and removing titles, all within the Younify app.

Younify TV aims to provide platform-agnostic recommendations based on users’ viewing preferences and behaviors across different streaming services. In the future, the app will also incorporate leading free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels into its supported services.

With the growing number of entertainment choices available, finding something to watch has become a frustrating experience for many users. A study Nielsen’s Gracenote revealed that users spend an average of 10 minutes searching for content, leading 20% of them to give up on their TV search altogether. Younify TV aims to address this issue offering a simple and free solution for content discovery.

Apart from its consumer-focused goals, Younify TV also has aspirations in the B2B sector. Through its USG technology, the company aims to become a major provider of aggregated third-party user data, catalog data, and advertising data. It also plans to license its Younify TV technology to other USG providers.

Jeff Lawrence, CEO and co-founder of MediaMall Technologies, expressed confidence in Younify’s ability to improve the streaming industry for both consumers and service providers. By simplifying content discovery, Younify aims to reduce churn and help users fully explore the vast array of content available across multiple platforms.

