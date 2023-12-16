Virginia Governor Proposes Measures to Protect Children from Social Media

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has revealed plans to introduce a series of bills aimed at safeguarding children from the potential harms of social media. Recognizing the negative impact that platforms like TikTok can have on young people’s mental health, the Republican governor intends to restrict access to TikTok for individuals under 18 in Virginia.

During an event commemorating the first anniversary of his Right Help, Right Now behavioral health initiative, Governor Youngkin announced his proposed legislation. Last year, he had already prohibited the use of TikTok on government devices and Wi-Fi networks across the state.

Citing concerns about the detrimental effects of social media on children, Youngkin highlighted issues such as impaired social skills, cyberbullying, and online drug dealing. He firmly believes that these platforms have severe and persistent negative consequences for children’s well-being.

In addition to restricting access to TikTok, Youngkin also aims to address other aspects of social media’s influence on children. He plans to introduce bills that protect children from targeted marketing and the unauthorized use and sale of their personal data. Additionally, he seeks to combat what he deems “addictive” marketing strategies employed social media platforms.

While Governor Youngkin did not provide a specific timeline for the introduction of these bills, his commitment to prioritizing children’s well-being in the digital age is clear. By proposing these measures, Virginia aims to lead the way in protecting its young residents from the potential harms associated with excessive social media exposure.

As discussions around the impact of social media on mental health continue to gather momentum, it is important for policymakers to consider effective strategies that strike a balance, allowing young people to safely navigate the digital landscape while safeguarding their well-being. In the coming months, the proposed legislation in Virginia will undergo scrutiny and debate, with the hopes of implementing measures that promote healthier online experiences for children across the state.