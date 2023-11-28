Insights on Holiday Shopping Behavior on TikTok

The growing influence of social media on consumer behavior is undeniable, and TikTok has emerged as a powerful platform for holiday shopping. According to a recent survey conducted ESW, over half (53%) of US adults between the ages of 18 and 29 will utilize TikTok for their holiday shopping this year. However, it’s important to note that the majority of users are leveraging the platform for product discovery rather than making direct purchases.

While 23% of young adults will use TikTok to search for gifts, only 8% of them will actually make a purchase through the TikTok Shop if available. This indicates that most users are using the platform as a source of inspiration rather than a transactional marketplace. Therefore, brands should prioritize creating engaging and captivating videos that ignite consumers’ curiosity and provide them with unique and interesting content.

To build an effective holiday marketing strategy for TikTok, brands must understand how US adults are utilizing the platform for their shopping needs. This insight can help businesses tailor their approach to capture the attention and interest of the target audience. By focusing on creating entertaining, informative, and visually stimulating content, brands can maximize their success during the holiday season.

Sources:

ESW report titled “U.S. Holiday Shopping Report 2023.”