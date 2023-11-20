New Seasons of Young Sheldon Coming Soon to Netflix US

Netflix users in the United States will soon have something to look forward to as the popular Warner Bros. TV comedy series, Young Sheldon, is set to start streaming on the platform. Exciting news for fans of the show, the first five seasons will be available for streaming starting November 24.

Previously, Young Sheldon had been exclusively streaming on Warner Bros. TV sibling Max in the US, along with its predecessor series, The Big Bang Theory. However, the dynamics are now changing, with the streaming rights for Young Sheldon being shared both Netflix and Max. This shift from exclusivity to licensing content has been a trend among media companies in recent times, with HBO titles like Insecure and Band Of Brothers also being licensed to Netflix on a non-exclusive basis.

It’s important to note that while Young Sheldon will be available on Netflix in the US, the two biggest Warner Bros. TV-produced comedy series, Friends and The Big Bang Theory, will continue to be exclusive to Max. Young Sheldon has already been streaming on Netflix in various international territories.

Created and executive produced Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, Young Sheldon revolves around the life of Sheldon Cooper, a highly intelligent and gifted individual who navigates through a world where interests like church and football dominate. While Sheldon copes with the challenges of the world around him, his ordinary family tries to find ways to understand and support him.

FAQ:

Q: When will Young Sheldon be available on Netflix in the US?

A: The first five seasons of Young Sheldon will start streaming on Netflix in the US from November 24.

Q: Will The Big Bang Theory also be available on Netflix?

A: No, The Big Bang Theory will continue to be exclusively available on Warner Bros. TV sibling Max.

Q: Are Friends and Young Sheldon available on Netflix in international territories?

A: While Friends remains exclusive to Max in the US, Young Sheldon has already been available for streaming on Netflix in multiple international territories.