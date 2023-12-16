Youthful Sheldon Takes Over Streaming Platforms

Young Sheldon, the popular family-friendly sitcom, is making waves on streaming services, particularly on Netflix. Despite still being broadcast on CBS, the show has seen a surge in viewership on the streaming giant. For two consecutive weeks, both seasons of Young Sheldon have made it into Netflix’s Top 10 television chart in the United States and its Global Top 10 chart for English-language shows.

The first season of Young Sheldon garnered 13.9 million hours viewed worldwide, while the second season saw 10.3 million hours during the same period. These impressive numbers continue to grow as the show gains popularity on Netflix, where it was recently added on November 24.

What sets Young Sheldon apart from other shows experiencing similar success on streaming platforms is the fact that it is still actively airing on CBS. It’s rare for a show to achieve this level of popularity on streaming while still being shown on network television. One notable example is Breaking Bad, which became a phenomenon after Netflix made its first three seasons available to stream before the fourth season aired on AMC.

The charm of Young Sheldon lies in its relatable and lighthearted nature. The show, which serves as a prequel to the hit series The Big Bang Theory, follows the childhood of the genius character Sheldon Cooper. With a stellar cast and clever writing, Young Sheldon has gained a loyal following who genuinely enjoy the show.

Moving to a streaming platform has only amplified the show’s popularity. Streaming allows fans, both old and new, to easily access and enjoy episodes, making it a convenient choice for viewers. As Young Sheldon continues to capture the hearts of audiences, it’s clear that the show’s success is well-deserved and likely to continue.