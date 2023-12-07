CBS Sitcom Young Sheldon Gains Popularity on Streaming Platforms

CBS’s hit sitcom Young Sheldon is seeing a surge in popularity on streaming platforms, particularly Netflix. Despite the announcement of its upcoming seventh and final season, the spin-off prequel series to The Big Bang Theory has made its way to the Top 10 television charts in both the United States and globally for English-language shows.

Young Sheldon follows the early life of Sheldon Cooper, played Iain Armitage, who is a child prodigy with a genius-level IQ and a passion for science and math. The show, set in the late 1980s and early ’90s, explores Sheldon’s experiences as he enters high school at the age of 9, leading to amusing and challenging situations. The series also stars Zoe Perry as Sheldon’s mother Mary, Lance Barber as his father George Sr., and Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord as his siblings Georgie and Missy.

In comparison to other shows that gained popularity on streaming platforms after ending their TV runs, Young Sheldon stands out because it is still actively being broadcast on CBS. This simultaneous success on broadcast television and streaming platforms is a rare achievement, with very few shows managing to achieve such a feat.

The popularity of Young Sheldon on streaming platforms can be attributed to its genuine and long-standing fan base. The show has been beloved audiences since its premiere in 2017, and its transition to streaming platforms allows fans to continue enjoying the series at their convenience. It offers a nostalgic and consumable viewing experience, making it a perfect choice for viewers looking for light-hearted and entertaining content.

Moving to streaming platforms also allows younger audiences to discover and appreciate the show years after its original broadcast, just like classic series such as Star Trek and The Brady Bunch. These shows gained popularity through reruns and built a dedicated following over time.

As Young Sheldon approaches its final season, its popularity on streaming platforms showcases the enduring appeal of the sitcom and its ability to entertain audiences across different platforms.