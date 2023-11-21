Young Sheldon to Stream on Netflix Ahead of Final Season

Netflix has announced that the popular CBS comedy sitcom Young Sheldon will be available for streaming on its platform starting November 24, in anticipation of the release of its seventh and final season. This move comes as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s shift from exclusivity to licensing content deals, allowing subscribers of both Max and Netflix to catch up on previous seasons of the show.

Young Sheldon, a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory, premiered on CBS in 2017 and has garnered a dedicated fanbase over the years. Created Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the show follows the life of child genius Sheldon Cooper, played Iain Armitage, as he navigates high school years ahead of his time. The character of Sheldon Cooper was originally portrayed Jim Parsons in The Big Bang Theory.

Fans eager to find out more about the upcoming final season will be pleased to know that it is set to premiere on February 15, 2024. Consisting of 14 episodes, the season will conclude with a one-hour series finale airing on May 16 at 8 p.m. EST.

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach expressed her gratitude towards the cast and crew, acknowledging their contribution to the success of the show. She stated, “Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice as a prequel to one of the biggest comedies. It set itself apart with a remarkable cast…and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start.”

As fans eagerly await the final season, they can look forward to witnessing the journey of Sheldon and the rest of the beloved characters unfold. The series also features performances Zoe Perry, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Lance Barber, and Annie Potts.

