Young Royals Season 3 Teaser: Prince Wilhelm and Simon Eriksson Return

Young Royals, the popular Swedish teen drama romance, is returning to Netflix for its third and final season. The first glimpse of the upcoming season introduces us to the beloved characters of Prince Wilhelm and Simon Eriksson, played Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, respectively.

The one-minute teaser clip shows Prince Wilhelm approaching Simon for a tender moment, expressing his disbelief that Simon is there. Simon, however, reveals that he wishes it wasn’t for a particular reason. The Crown Prince, in response, admits that this is not how he envisioned their relationship to unfold, showcasing the depth of their connection.

The teaser concludes with Prince Wilhelm leading Simon away to another room, hinting at another special moment to follow. Alongside the release of the teaser, Netflix confirmed that Young Royals Season 3 is scheduled to air in 2024.

Season 3 of Young Royals is expected to delve into the aftermath of Prince Wilhelm’s confession in the Season 2 finale. In that revelation, he admitted to lying about his involvement in a leaked sex tape with Simon. The consequences of this revelation will shape much of the final season.

The primary focus of Season 3 will be the evolving romance between Prince Wilhelm and Simon, but external factors, such as pressure from the throne and the influence of Queen Kristina of Sweden, may threaten their relationship.

While it remains uncertain how the series will ultimately conclude, showrunner Lisa Ambjörn expressed her satisfaction in ending Young Royals with its third season. She stated in a December 2022 interview with Netflix’s Tudum, “I’ve always imagined Young Royals being told in three parts, and because of the fans’ dedication to our story, we get to tell the last one.”

This teaser promises heartwarming moments and a reaffirmation that true love never fades. Fans eagerly await the premiere of Young Royals Season 3 on Netflix in 2024.

Sources:

– Netflix

– Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung, and Camilla Holter, creators of Young Royals