Youth in China Turn to Dating Apps for Job Seeking

LinkedIn recently announced its withdrawal from China, leading to an innovative response from young professionals in the country. In light of the high youth unemployment rate of around 21%, many fresh graduates have started using dating apps such as Tinder as job-seeking platforms.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, approximately 275 dating sites were downloaded in China last year. Job seekers have taken to platforms like Tinder to increase their chances of finding employment. Users have begun updating their profiles with messages expressing their desire to find a job, hoping for more exposure.

One fashion degree holder in Beijing shared her experience using Tinder as a job-seeking tool. After applying for numerous positions on different job sites without receiving any response, she turned to Tinder. She edited her profile with a message stating, “Is anyone short of workers? I’m currently looking for a job. Hire me.” Her decision to advertise herself on a dating app was driven the desire for more exposure and potential opportunities.

Another graduate from Peking University shared that a Tinder date gave her guidance on navigating the app for job searching purposes. They discussed matching with individuals in the same industry to broaden networking possibilities.

However, it is important to note that Tinder discourages the promotion of businesses on its platform, including fundraising and marketing activities, due to ethical concerns.

In conclusion, with the challenging job market in China, young professionals are exploring unconventional avenues for employment. Dating apps are providing fresh graduates with an alternative method to showcase their skills and connect with potential employers.

