Young People Relying on Social Media for Financial Guidance, Deloitte Finds

A recent survey conducted Deloitte has revealed that a significant number of young people between the ages of 16 and 24 are seeking financial advice on social media rather than from traditional professional services. The study found that 20% of respondents in this age group have made investment decisions based on recommendations they received on social media platforms.

This emerging trend highlights the growing influence of social media in shaping financial decisions among the younger generation. Instead of turning to their banks or financial advisors, these young individuals are seeking guidance and recommendations from online communities and influencers.

The survey suggests that young people find social media platforms to be more accessible, relatable, and engaging when it comes to financial matters. Social media provides a space where users can easily access a variety of perspectives, opinions, and experiences from a diverse range of individuals. This dynamic and interactive nature of social media creates an environment that appeals to the younger demographic seeking guidance.

However, it is important to note that financial decisions should not be solely based on social media recommendations. While social media can provide insights and ideas, it is essential to seek professional guidance when making significant investment choices. Financial professionals possess expertise and knowledge that can ensure informed decision-making and mitigate potential risks.

The findings of this study highlight the need for banks and financial institutions to adapt to the changing preferences of younger customers. There is an opportunity for these institutions to leverage social media platforms and provide reliable, accurate, and trustworthy financial guidance to attract and retain younger clientele.

In conclusion, the Deloitte survey reveals that a growing number of young individuals are turning to social media for financial advice and investment recommendations. While social media can serve as a source of inspiration, it is crucial to seek professional guidance before making any financial decisions. Banks and financial institutions should recognize this shift in behavior and adapt their services to cater to the unique needs and preferences of the younger generation.

