Survey Finds Decrease in Youth Mental Fitness in New Brunswick

A recent survey conducted the New Brunswick Health Council has revealed concerning trends in the mental fitness of youth in the province. The survey, which was completed over 57,000 students in grades 6 to 12 and 5,000 parents, showed a decline in youth’s ability to adapt to new challenges and meet their basic needs compared to the previous year.

One of the most alarming findings from the survey was the disproportionately low mental fitness rates and high anxiety rates among non-binary and LGBTQ students. This highlights the urgent need for targeted support and resources for these marginalized groups.

Stéphane Robichaud, CEO of the New Brunswick Health Council, expressed concern over the significant increase in screen time among respondents. More than 60 percent of the students reported spending three hours a day or more on social media. This excessive screen time has been linked to decreased physical activity, obesity, and addictive behaviors.

Furthermore, the survey revealed that only 40 percent of children were getting the recommended eight hours of sleep per night. Many students reported keeping their phones in their rooms and using social media right before bed, which has been shown to disrupt sleep patterns.

The results of this survey call for immediate action to address the mental health challenges faced youth in New Brunswick. School policies and community initiatives, such as programs providing nutritious food and opportunities for physical activity, can play a crucial role in improving mental fitness.

In conclusion, this survey highlights the pressing need for comprehensive support systems that address the diverse needs of youth in New Brunswick. By prioritizing mental wellness and implementing targeted interventions, we can work towards ensuring a brighter future for our young population.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the New Brunswick Health Council?

The New Brunswick Health Council is an organization that strives to improve the health and well-being of residents in the province through research, surveys, and advocacy.

2. What is mental fitness?

Mental fitness is defined as having a positive sense of how we feel, think, and act, which improves our ability to enjoy life and effectively deal with challenges.

3. How does screen time affect mental health?

Excessive screen time, particularly on social media, has been linked to decreased physical activity, obesity, and addictive behaviors. It can also disrupt sleep patterns, leading to poorer mental well-being.

4. What can be done to improve youth mental fitness?

School policies and community initiatives, such as programs that provide nutritious food and opportunities for physical activity, can help improve youth mental fitness. Additionally, targeted support and resources for marginalized groups, such as non-binary and LGBTQ students, are crucial.