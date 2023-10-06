TikTok Generation Discusses Going “No Contact” with Parents

The younger generation, known as Gen Z, is using TikTok as a platform to openly discuss their strained relationships with their parents and the decision to go “no contact” with them. This has sparked conversations and support among young people on the app.

Ameya Marie Okamoto, a New York City artist and nail technician, emphasized the importance of respecting someone’s decision to go no contact with their family members. She also emphasized their right to privacy regarding their personal situations.

Several TikTok users echoed Okamoto’s sentiments, sharing their own experiences of feeling the need to “revalidate” their decision to go no contact. They expressed frustration with others questioning or invalidating their choices.

Author Karl Andrew Pillemer conducted a survey for his book “Fault Lines: Fractured Families and How to Mend Them”, in which he found that about one in four Americans are believed to be estranged from a family member. This phenomenon of cutting off a family member is distinct from feuds or distant relationships.

Steve Carleton, a licensed clinical social worker, explained that going no contact is a multifaceted decision. It can be driven enduring abuse or toxic behavior that leaves individuals feeling drained, manipulated, or belittled. Going no contact can serve as a protective mechanism for one’s mental health and wellbeing, allowing individuals to prioritize self-care and personal growth.

TikTok creators have also used music and videos to express their views on going no contact. Gabi, a licensed graduate social worker and children’s therapist, related Olivia Rodrigo’s song “The Grudge” to the choice of going no contact with a parent who has made hurtful choices.

Lawyer Bae argued that parents shouldn’t be praised for fulfilling their responsibilities as parents. Bunny Hedaya shared her perspective as someone who went no contact with her mother, even after her mother’s death. She revealed that she doesn’t regret her decision and encouraged others not to feel guilty about their choice.

The conversations and support on TikTok provide a space for young people to share their experiences, validate their decisions, and seek understanding from others who have gone through similar situations. Respect for personal boundaries and self-care are emphasized in these discussions.

Sources:

– “The Importance of Respecting Someone’s Decision to Go No Contact” – Ameya Marie Okamoto (TikTok)

– “I am Licensed Graduate Social Worker & Children’s Therapist // I make these cringey #therapyvids” – Gabi (TikTok)

– “Wasn’t this your choice to have a kid?” – Lawyer Bae (TikTok)

– “Bunny Hedaya on How No Contact with Parents Can Be a Toxic Relationship” – Bunny Hedaya (TikTok)

– “The Grudge” – Olivia Rodrigo (Song)

Note: URLs have been removed for this article.