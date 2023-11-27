New Perspectives on the Sale and Advertisement of Illicit Drugs on Social Media

The presence of illicit drug sales and advertisements on social media platforms is a well-known issue, especially when it comes to reaching young people. The accessibility of Class A drugs with just a few swipes on popular platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat is a concerning trend.

In 2019, the research organization Volteface conducted a groundbreaking study in the UK called “DM for Details,” which shed light on the extent of this problem. The study revealed that 25% of young people had already encountered illegal drug advertisements on social media, normalizing the presence of drugs in these spaces. As drug consumption among youth continues to rise, the influence of online platforms in their lives cannot be ignored.

Inspired Volteface’s research, the academic community has also started examining this emerging phenomenon. A multidisciplinary scoping review was conducted to understand the current state of academic research on drug sales and advertisements on social media. This review involved an extensive search for relevant studies, and its findings informed a call for evidence Ofcom, the appointed regulator for the Online Safety Bill.

One notable finding from the review was that, on average, 13 out of 100 posts on social media were advertisements for illegal drugs. However, exposure rates, or how many times these posts were seen, were not adequately measured. This poses a challenge in accurately assessing the prevalence of drug advertisements.

An important development in addressing this problem is the advancement of illicit drug detection algorithms. These algorithms are now more sophisticated, not solely relying on drug-related keywords but also detecting drug-selling behavior through various inputs like comments, emojis, and pictures. Smarter algorithms play a crucial role in swiftly identifying and removing harmful content before it reaches users.

Despite the progress made in understanding drug advertisements on social media, most studies have primarily focused on Twitter and Instagram. Popular platforms like TikTok, which are heavily used adolescents, have been largely understudied. This raises questions about whether detection algorithms on these platforms are improving at the same rate.

Moreover, the research gap stems from a broader issue of how research on this topic is distributed across different social media platforms. It is now apparent that platforms that were not traditionally considered social media, such as gaming platforms, clothing-selling apps, or e-commerce websites, are increasingly becoming venues for illicit drug advertisements.

A concerning trend noted in the review is the changing nature of these advertisements. Illicit drugs are being marketed as healthy, glamorous, and seemingly safe products, specifically targeting young people. For instance, cannabis and body-enhancing drugs are now associated with “wellness” and “healthy lifestyles.” The influencer and social media era present new challenges, as products marketed as being within legal limits or deemed “safe” gain traction online, without clear indications of their true nature.

When it comes to reporting such content, young people seem reluctant. A focus group conducted with Year 12 students revealed that drugs were predominantly advertised on Snapchat, creating challenges in regulating the platform due to its private messaging function. Subtle but “funny” content related to drug consumption was more commonly observed on Instagram and TikTok. Surprisingly, none of the students in the focus group felt compelled to report illicit drug content, and they believed other young people wouldn’t either, questioning the effectiveness of reporting.

While there have been legislative measures like the recently enacted Online Safety Act, which requires social media companies to proactively detect and remove such content, accurately identifying this content remains a challenge. Improving data collection and analysis is essential in combating the presence of illicit drugs on social media.

FAQ:

Q: Why is the presence of illicit drug sales and advertisements on social media concerning?

A: The presence of these advertisements normalizes the use of drugs among young people, who are already susceptible to drug consumption.

Q: Are detection algorithms for illicit drugs improving?

A: Yes, these algorithms are becoming smarter and can rapidly identify and remove harmful content online.

Q: How widespread are drug advertisements on social media?

A: On average, 13 out of 100 posts on social media are advertisements for illegal drugs, although exposure rates are not accurately determined.

Q: Are gaming platforms and e-commerce websites also used for drug advertisements?

A: Yes, platforms like Twitch, Roblox, Depop, eBay, and Craigslist have been found to harbor illicit drug advertisements.

Q: How are drugs being marketed to young people on social media?

A: Illicit drugs are being portrayed as healthy and glamorous products, associating them with wellness and depicting them within legal limits.

Q: Do young people report illicit drug content on social media?

A: Generally, young people are reluctant to report such content, believing it won’t make a difference and considering it an ineffective practice.