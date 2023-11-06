The Rise of Looksmaxxing: Redefining Beauty Standards for Young Men

A burgeoning online community of teenage boys on TikTok is challenging traditional beauty standards and introducing new terms to describe age-old insecurities. At the forefront of this movement is Dillon Latham, an 18-year-old from Virginia whose account has gained 1.3 million followers since its inception in September 2022.

Looksmaxxing, a term derived from the world of role-playing games, refers to the act of fully developing a single character trait to enhance physical attractiveness. While its origins can be traced back to incel message boards and the “manosphere,” looksmaxxing has recently gained traction among mainstream figures like Latham, who falls under the umbrella of “glow-up TikTok.”

Unlike the extreme approaches advocated on message boards, the TikTok looksmaxxers focus on “softmaxxing,” which includes improving one’s appearance through healthier habits, skincare regimens, and exercise. These young men seek to optimize their looks without resorting to steroids or cosmetic surgery.

The rise of looksmaxxing has brought attention to various techniques like “mewing,” the practice of placing the tongue on the roof of the mouth to supposedly reshape the jawline. Canthal tilt, referring to the angle of the eye, has also gained popularity as a beauty standard.

However, it is crucial to note that much of the looksmaxxing community’s jargon and self-deprecating humor function as in-group signaling. Techniques like “bonesmashing,” which involves breaking one’s own jaw or cheekbones to encourage stronger regrowth, are often regarded as jokes rather than legitimate practices.

While the looksmaxxing community exhibits humor and irony, it is essential to remember its predominantly young audience. Despite the ironic nature of some videos, a significant portion of viewers are impressionable adolescents, prompting concerns about the potential influence on body image and self-esteem.

Critics argue that looksmaxxing places an undue focus on aspects of appearance that cannot be changed without surgical intervention. Nonetheless, the movement continues to grow, reshaping beauty standards and highlighting new perspectives on male self-improvement.

FAQ

What is looksmaxxing?

Looksmaxxing refers to the pursuit of enhancing physical attractiveness through various methods such as skincare routines, exercise, and healthier habits. The term has gained popularity among young men on platforms like TikTok.

Where did looksmaxxing originate?

Looksmaxxing has its roots in incel message boards and the “manosphere,” where it was believed that genetic advantages, such as height and muscularity, played a significant role in romantic success.

Is looksmaxxing only for men?

Looksmaxxing initially gained attention among men, but its concepts and techniques can be applicable to people of any gender.

Sources:

