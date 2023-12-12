TikTok Star from Kalamazoo Gains Massive Following

A 20-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, Michigan has become a sensation on the popular social media app TikTok, amassing millions of views and followers. Olivia Boblet, known as @oliviaboblet on TikTok, has emerged as one of the top creators in the region, with 323.6 thousand followers and 31.9 million total video likes.

Unlike many TikTokers who focus on specific niches, Boblet describes her content as “all over the place.” She covers a wide range of topics, from lifestyle and beauty to her volunteer work at the local dog shelter. Her authenticity and real-life documentation have struck a chord with her audience.

One of Boblet’s most popular videos features an adorable smiling pit bull named Otis, which garnered an impressive 14.9 million views and 3.6 million likes in just 6 seconds. Another eye-catching video showcasing her dramatic eyelashes reached 7.1 million views and 1 million likes.

In addition to her viral videos, Boblet is deeply passionate about dogs. When she’s not creating content or working, she volunteers at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan, further engaging with her love for animals.

Boblet’s Halloween video, in which she and her partner dressed up as a pig and mud, received 3.8 million views and 613.1 thousand likes, adding to her growing fanbase.

