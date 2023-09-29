How to Watch Young Justice Season 4: Phantoms on HBO Max

Youth Justice Season 4, also known as Young Justice: Phantoms, is now available for streaming on HBO Max. The fourth season continues the story of a group of teenage superheroes known as “The Team” who fight against alien invaders and other evil forces as they strive to prove themselves worthy of being members of the Justice League.

This season introduces new plotlines as Miss Martian, Superboy, and Beast Boy find themselves caught in the middle of a civil unrest on Mars. Meanwhile, Tigress is approached two Shadow League members, Cassandra Savage and Onyx, who accuse each other of infiltrating The Team. Superboy, who was presumed dead, is discovered in the Phantom Zone and is rescued The Team, leading to a confrontation with the House of Zod.

The voice cast for Young Justice Season 4 includes celebrities like Jesse McCartney, Khary Payton, Nolan North, and many more.

To watch Young Justice Season 4 on HBO Max, follow these steps:

1. Go to HBOMax.com/subscribe

2. Click on ‘Sign Up Now’

3. Choose your plan: There are three options available:

$9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (with ads)

$15.99 per month or $149.99 per year (ad-free)

$19.99 per month or $199.99 per year (ultimate ad-free)

4. Enter your personal information and password

5. Select ‘Create Account’

The streaming options on HBO Max vary depending on the plan you choose. The Max With Ads plan allows streaming on two supported devices at once in Full HD resolution. The Max Ad-Free plan removes commercials, allows streaming on two devices at once in Full HD, and allows for 30 downloads for offline viewing. The Max Ultimate Ad-Free plan allows streaming on four devices at once in 4K Ultra HD resolution, along with Dolby Atmos audio and 100 downloads.

The synopsis of Young Justice is “Teenage superheroes strive to prove themselves as members of the Justice League.”

Note: The streaming services mentioned in this article are subject to change. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.

