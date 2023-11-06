TikTok Emerges as a Key Player in Holiday Shopping

As the holiday season approaches, consumers are turning to non-traditional platforms for their shopping needs. A recent study conducted ESW revealed that an impressive 36% of consumers plan to utilize TikTok for their holiday shopping this year. This development comes shortly after the popular social media app launched its own shop, featuring products from both creators and brands.

While this shift may come as a surprise to some, it demonstrates the evolving landscape of the retail industry. The study also highlighted that 52% of shoppers anticipate spending more money during the holiday season, with a significant proportion opting for online shopping. The convenience and wide variety of products available online have become increasingly enticing for consumers.

Martim Avillez Oliveira, the Group Chief Revenue Officer at ESW, noted that despite the increase in holiday spending, many shoppers have a pessimistic outlook on their budget. High inflation rates are affecting purchasing power, leading to concerns about getting less for their money. However, this presents an opportunity for retailers to enhance their online offerings and capitalize on the growing trend of shifting holiday budgets online.

A key finding from the survey indicates that TikTok has resonated particularly well with older consumers. Nearly 16% of respondents aged 40-60 stated their intention to purchase gifts from TikTok, while 8% of shoppers aged 18-29 expressed similar plans. Overall, 10% of all shoppers surveyed have earmarked TikTok as their go-to platform for holiday gifting.

Interestingly, the study showed that consumers prioritize free shipping over expedited delivery options. On average, respondents are willing to wait nearly a week for their purchases to arrive if it means they can avoid shipping fees. This preference aligns with the increasingly prevalent e-commerce trend, with a staggering 90% of shoppers planning to make their holiday gift purchases online this year.

As the holiday season progresses, it will be interesting to see how TikTok continues to evolve as a major player in the retail space. With the growing interest from consumers and the increasing number of brands and creators joining the platform’s shop, TikTok has the potential to reshape the way we approach holiday shopping.

FAQs

1. Why are consumers turning to TikTok for holiday shopping?

Consumers are drawn to TikTok for its diverse range of products and the convenience of shopping within the app. The platform offers a unique shopping experience, combining entertainment and browsing in one place.

2. How are retailers adapting to this shift in consumer behavior?

Retailers have an opportunity to enhance their online offerings and provide an elevated shopping experience. By focusing on improving their online platforms, retailers can tap into the growing trend of consumers moving their holiday budgets online.

3. Why is free shipping more important to consumers than expedited delivery?

In the survey, respondents indicated a preference for free shipping over faster delivery options. This preference is likely driven a desire to save money and prioritize overall value rather than immediate gratification.