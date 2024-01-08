Social Media Hate Speech Skyrockets Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict

Summary: Hate speech on social media platforms has surged since the start of the Israel-Gaza conflict, with an unprecedented 12-fold increase in content being referred to specialist police officers, according to the UK’s Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit. The focus of the unit has shifted from monitoring propaganda shared the Islamic State group to assessing whether hateful posts breach anti-terror legislation. The rise in hate speech is a growing concern as it leaves young individuals vulnerable to radicalization algorithms. Social media companies are being criticized for failing to address the overall climate of hate created these algorithms. The Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit has received over 2,700 referrals since the start of the conflict, primarily related to antisemitic content shared young individuals who were not previously on their radar.

Officers within the unit have observed a sustained increase in hate speech, particularly from young individuals behaving recklessly online. The use of algorithms to recommend content has created a situation where extremist material is being pushed to individuals who may not have actively sought it out. This has particularly impacted young Britons, who are being exposed to radical ideas they would not have encountered otherwise. The rise in hate speech extends beyond antisemitism, with officers reporting a concerning amount of Islamophobic content as well.

While social media companies like Facebook, Instagram, Meta, and TikTok have shown willingness to remove extreme content, they have struggled with more borderline posts that may or may not violate their guidelines. The task of deciding which posts cross the line into criminal territory falls on the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit. The unit has identified over 600 cases possibly in violation of terror or hate crime legislation, with around 150 of those cases being passed on for further investigation or action.

The surge in online hate speech during the Israel-Gaza conflict reflects a larger trend of rising Islamophobia and antisemitism on social media platforms. Human rights groups and campaigners have also noted an increase in hateful content since the conflict began. It is crucial for social media companies to address the algorithmic promotion of extreme content and take more effective measures against hate speech to protect vulnerable individuals from radicalization.