Young New Zealanders Display Awareness of Social Media Risks, Study Finds

A recent study conducted Rachel Billington, a PhD candidate at the University of Otago, has revealed that young New Zealanders are more knowledgeable about the dangers of social media than previously believed. Billington’s research focuses on the impact of social media on young people, particularly in terms of political identity formation and their sense of belonging in online spaces.

The study builds upon Billington’s previous research, which explored the rise of the alt-right and its relationship with social media platforms. She noticed a significant gap in the existing literature, particularly in regards to how social media affects young individuals. While there is ample research on how social media can shape beliefs and worldviews, little attention has been paid to the specific impact on youth.

The study involved surveying 494 young people between the ages of 16 and 19, with 21 of them participating in further interviews. Billington discovered that many young individuals are well aware of the negative impacts of social media, such as mental health issues and decreased attention span. They also expressed concerns about the prioritization of profit social media companies at the expense of user well-being. In fact, the respondents reported encountering inappropriate content, including porn and gore, in their social media feeds without their consent.

Interestingly, while many young people were using popular platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, some made intentional choices to limit their social media usage. Some participants refused to download TikTok due to concerns about addiction, while others deleted Instagram after encountering troubling content. One individual even removed social media from their smartphone entirely, opting to engage with it only from their computer. This deliberate action allowed them to regain a sense of control over their lives.

These findings indicate that young New Zealanders are not only aware of the risks associated with social media but are also critical of its negative impacts. Billington emphasizes the importance of giving young people the opportunity to share their perspectives and experiences with growing up in a digital age. As digital natives, their insights can provide valuable insights for policymakers and researchers seeking to address the challenges posed social media platforms.