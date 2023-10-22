Survey Shows Australian Children and Teens are Interested in News, but Lack Media Literacy Skills

A recent survey conducted in Australia reveals that the majority of children and teenagers have a significant interest in the news. However, this interest has decreased since a similar survey conducted in 2020 during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study also found that young people are increasingly getting their news from social media, but many do not understand how algorithms determine the news they see. This highlights the need for more focus on media literacy education in schools.

The survey involved 1,064 children and teenagers aged eight to 16 from various regions in Australia. When asked about the news they accessed the previous day, 83% of young people said they received news from at least one source, and one third of them used three or more sources. Comparing the results to the 2020 survey, there has been a decline in news engagement among young people. In 2020, 88% of young people consumed news from at least one source, with family, friends, teachers, and television being the main sources. This decline mirrors a similar trend in adult news consumption during major national events.

Family and friends were found to be the top sources of news for young people, with high levels of trust reported in these sources. However, social media has become increasingly important as a source of news, surpassing television for teenagers. Around 37% of children and 63% of teens reported often or sometimes getting news from social media. Interestingly, only a small proportion of young people intentionally use social media to find or get news, but they often encounter news while using these platforms for other purposes. YouTube was most preferred both children and teenagers as a source of news on social media.

The survey also revealed a lack of knowledge about algorithms among young people. Only 40% of those aged 12-16 were familiar with the term “algorithm” in relation to news. Algorithms are used technology companies like Google and TikTok to select news based on users’ preferences, potentially influencing the news people consume. While some viewed algorithms as helpful for enhancing the relevance of news, only 27% trusted algorithms to curate balanced and accurate news.

The lack of awareness about algorithms suggests that children are not receiving sufficient media literacy education in school. Only 24% of young people reported having a lesson in the past year to help them determine the truthfulness and trustworthiness of news stories. Additionally, less than one third of respondents reported being taught how to create their own news stories.

The study found that young people with a higher level of engagement with news were more likely to ask critical questions about the news they consume. This emphasizes the importance of media literacy education in promoting critical thinking and empowering young people to analyze and interpret news stories effectively.

Overall, the survey highlights the need for increased media literacy education in schools to help children and teenagers navigate the online news landscape and understand the role of algorithms in shaping the news they encounter.

